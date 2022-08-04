 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Twin Transit adding new line From Centralia to Castle Rock

Purple line map

A map for Twin Transit's purple line.

 Twin Transit, Contributed

Starting on Aug. 15, the Twin Transit transportation service will be adding the Purple Line to its list of already available routes and will provide commuters with public transit all the way down to Castle Rock.

The service will run Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will allow passengers access to not only Castle Rock but Winlock as well.

Should anyone riding choose, they can now use this line to access other public transit in Washington including the Lower Columbia CAP transportation, RiverCities Transit and Cowlitz Tribal transportation, giving riders access to areas anywhere between Vancouver, Washington, and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Twin Transit officials state they will be piloting the Purple Line until March 2023, when they may make adjustments to the line based on passenger feedback and ridership data.

