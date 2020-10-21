Tuesday night fire in Longview causes no injuries

A Tuesday night fire in the 1300 block of Baltimore Street damaged a house but left the inhabitants uninjured.

The family dog was found a few homes away with "minor injuries, but okay," according to a Longview Fire Department press release.

Fire crews were called to the manufactured home just before 9:45 p.m. for reports of heavy smoke and were told it was unclear if anyone was in the residence.

"Several bystanders reported that they thought the occupants were not home but that family pets might be inside," according to the press release.

The fire was controlled by 9:54 p.m. and searched moments later to endure it was empty, according to the press release.

While preliminary findings indicate the fire started in the kitchen and then spread throughout the home, the investigation is ongoing.

