Tuesday car chase result of false report of shots fired

Longview police ended a car chase Tuesday with no injuries and plan to charge the suspect, who is hospitalized, with attempting to elude a summons.

Darrel Burke, 38, of Longview led the police on an afternoon chase and then fled after crashing his truck near Seventh Avenue and Frontage Road.

Police tased Burke and took him into custody, but transferred him to PeaceHealth St. Johns Medical Center because for "medical reasons not related to our contact, he could not be booked into jail," Longview police spokesman Captain Branden McNew said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The incident started around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 2, when several 911 calls came in, some about a grey Ram pickup driving recklessly and striking other vehicles and one from a man who said he was being chased and shot at.

McNew the police thought they were responding to shots fired, which is why they engaged in the car chase.

"They believed they were in pursuit of a vehicle that has been shooting at someone," McNew said. "We have a high threshold for car chases," meaning officers do not usually engage in them.