Tuesday afternoon gas leak in Kelso prompts evacuation, but no injuries

Several Kelso homes were evacuated Tuesday afternoon after a man hit a gas line with a lawnmower, but there were no injuries.

According to Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, just before 2:30 p.m. a man in the 300 block of Hawthorne Street accidentally struck the top of an older capped gas line pipe, hidden under briar bushes, with his lawnmower. He smelled the gas and called 911.

Cowlitz 2 evacuated 17 people from downwind homes, and power was shut off to the neighborhood as a precaution, the agency reported.

Cascade Natural Gas responded with multiple crews, who clamped off the line on the other side of the street. Power was restored about an hour later, around 3:20 p.m., according to the Kelso Police Department.

