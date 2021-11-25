Try to keep your Christmas shopping local this year

Welcome to my favorite time of the year. Once the dishes from yesterday’s feast hit the dishwasher, it is full speed ahead on the polar express through to Christmastown.

Many of you already have started your holiday shopping. With the supply and logistic challenges, it makes sense to start early. It also makes more sense than ever to shop local. Our area small businesses need our support. We need our local businesses, too, as they provide employment, tax revenue, great gift ideas and amazing customer service. They’re our neighbors, our friends; and this is their stretch that often determines if they are in the black or red for the year.

We are asking everyone to shop local this holiday season. Find a great, unique gift; buy your stocking stuffers, toys, dog treats, gift cards, and so much more. Stop and enjoy a great meal, a local craft beverage or a warm coffee. All of this is available from locally owned small businesses.

Dozens of Longview downtown businesses to open for Small Business Saturday More than 70 downtown Longview businesses will be offering sales or other promotions for Sma…

We are putting our money where our mouth is this year. too. The Daily News has partnered with the Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce to bring Shop Local-Win Big to many area storefronts. The full list is available on a full page in today’s edition, and will run regularly through the weekend. We are giving away an amazing trip to your choice of some amazing destinations, including Las Vegas, Atlantis, the Florida coast, and more. All you have to do is visit the participating locations, scan the QR code in their stores and enter to win. Visit as many shops as you can, and hopefully find a great reason to keep your dollars local this holiday season.

“Shopping local helps the entire community,” said Kelso Longview Chamber of Commerce President Bill Marcum. “Local businesses contribute over 70% of the donations our nonprofits collect during the year. It also keeps your friends, neighbors and family employed. Shop local all year long.”

Additionally, we are back with our Letters to Santa program, where three youngsters in our area each will win a shopping spree at Hopscotch Toys, courtesy of Fibre Federal Credit Union and Koelsch Senior Communities. If you have a kiddo under 13, please get their list to Hopscotch Toys in the Merk for their chance to win.

This is an amazing community, with so much grit, determination and entrepreneurial spirt. Let’s get out there and show our appreciation and support to our local businesses over this weekend and through the holidays.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0