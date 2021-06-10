Truck put on blocks, wheels, tires taken Tuesday in Woodland driveway

WOODLAND — The owner of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado found his truck on cement blocks, with the wheels and tires missing in his driveway Tuesday morning.

Jacy Harrison said her husband discovered the theft when leaving for work from their house near CC Street. She said neither the couple nor neighbors heard disturbances the night before.

Woodland Police Sgt. Robert Gibbs said this is the first time he recalls a vehicle being left on blocks during his five years with the department.

He estimated removing the wheels and tires could have occurred in 30 minutes.

Gibbs said there are no current leads, but officers routinely check websites such as Craigslist.org and OfferUp.com for recently stolen items.

Replacing the items would cost about $2,500, according to a police report.

Gibbs advised people concerned about similar thefts to purchase motion-censored lights or security cameras.

Harrison said she and her neighbors plan to buy security cameras. She said her neighbors can't see her driveway from their houses, so they wouldn't have noticed a prowler.