Truck put on blocks, wheels, tires taken Tuesday in Woodland driveway

WOODLAND — The owner of a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado found his truck on cement blocks, with the wheels and tires missing in his driveway Tuesday morning.
Jacy Harrison said her husband discovered the theft when leaving for work from their house near CC Street. She said neither the couple nor neighbors heard disturbances the night before.
WOODLAND — Despite a prohibition on the sale of marijuana in the city, a new retailer has opened shop to distribute cannabis in Woodland.
Woodland Police Sgt. Robert Gibbs said this is the first time he recalls a vehicle being left on blocks during his five years with the department.
He estimated removing the wheels and tires could have occurred in 30 minutes.
Gibbs said there are no current leads, but officers routinely check websites such as Craigslist.org and OfferUp.com for recently stolen items.
Replacing the items would cost about $2,500, according to a police report.
Gibbs advised people concerned about similar thefts to purchase motion-censored lights or security cameras.
Harrison said she and her neighbors plan to buy security cameras. She said her neighbors can't see her driveway from their houses, so they wouldn't have noticed a prowler.
Last summer, Harrison said her car was also broken into in their driveway.
The couple has lived in the home for two years and Harrison said the crimes feel "invasive."
The festival — which will be celebrate its 99th consecutive event this year — will be held online, like in 2020. This year, organizers added a “reverse-parade” 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, June 19 at the Woodland High School, where drivers can circle floats.
"You’re supposed to feel safe at home," she said. "For someone to do that right under your nose while you’re sleeping is kind of freaky."