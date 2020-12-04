Truck crashes into Kelso hair salon Thursday night

A pickup truck crashed into a Kelso hair salon Thursday night, after the impaired driver ran through the intersection and was hit by another vehicle, Kelso police said.

At about 8:10 p.m. the driver of the Ford Ranger pickup truck either failed to stop at the intersection of South Pacific and Ash Street or didn't see the oncoming minivan, said Kelso Police Captain Rich Fletcher. The minivan hit the truck, which then crashed into Aphrodite Salon and Spa.

Fletcher said the 19-year-old driver of the truck told police he had been drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana. Both the driver and his passenger, also 19, were arrested, Fletcher said.

No one was taken to the hospital, but the minivan driver complained about some minor neck pain, Fletcher said.

The salon owner was notified of the damage, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire and Rescue press release.

