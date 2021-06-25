Troy Buzalsky of Longview Fire is ready to hang it up

The last member of a long line of firefighters steps down Monday after a career that spanned two states and more than three decades.
Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky is leaving happy and healthy, he said, with time to enjoy his retirement — a privilege his former firefighting brother is currently experiencing and his father never had.
Family ties
Buzalsky’s father was a firefighter for nearly all his life, and second in command at a Eugene department and fire chief in Edmonds, Washington.
Clarence Buzalsky — who went by the nickname “Buzz,” even on business cards — died at age 54 in 1994 from “fire-service-related cancer," his son said.
Buzz's two boys are nearly as old as their dad when he passed away.
Troy Buzalsky, 58, and Todd Buzalsky, 52, grew up in Springfield, Oregon — a mill town where Troy Buzalsky said fires were well known.
He would watch blazes from afar, wondering if “the guy on the ladder” was his dad. Despite the dangerous field, neither brother feared following the lofty footsteps.
“Growing up, we always knew the hazards of being a firefighter,” Troy Buzalsky said. “It wasn’t all about risking your life.”
His father’s service inspired Troy Buzalsky to join the industry — first in Salem, at age 20, then Clackamas Fire and Canby Fire for a total 30 year career in Oregon.
Todd Buzalsky said his brother mentored him during his training, first as an EMT, then firefighter. He worked for Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue in Kelso for roughly two decades and informed his brother when a battalion chief position opened at the Longview Fire Department.
Together, they teamed up on about 10 local emergencies.
In the next generation, Todd Buzalsky said his youngest son, currently in the U.S. Navy, may join the industry.
Retirement
Todd Buzalsky retired in March, now spending his days fishing in local lakes on a new kayak, he said. His brother has about "200 fishing rods" to join him soon, said Troy Buzalsky.
Losing the department's battalion chief won't be easy, said Longview Fire Chief Jim Kambeitz.
“It’s bittersweet,” he said. “Bitter because he’s such a valuable part of our team. The sweet part is, I’m really happy for him.”
Kambeitz said Troy Buzalsky ramped up the department's incident command management and release of public information.
When the alarm sounds, Kambeitz said Troy Buzalsky jumps in the department Tahoe and directs the department’s two fire engines and ladder truck.
As incident commander, Troy Buzalsky said he looks at emergencies' big picture by identifying the problems — like a fire or people in danger — then finding efficient solutions.
Monday, he'll leave the bed in his office, the long shifts that once maxed at 164 consecutive hours and constant anxiety of being called to an emergency. He'll also leave his close department friends and the ability to help those in need when "they need help the most," he said.
"It's nice to be able to be that person," Troy Buzalsky said.