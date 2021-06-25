Troy Buzalsky of Longview Fire is ready to hang it up

The last member of a long line of firefighters steps down Monday after a career that spanned two states and more than three decades.

Longview Fire Battalion Chief Troy Buzalsky is leaving happy and healthy, he said, with time to enjoy his retirement — a privilege his former firefighting brother is currently experiencing and his father never had.

Family ties

Buzalsky’s father was a firefighter for nearly all his life, and second in command at a Eugene department and fire chief in Edmonds, Washington.

Clarence Buzalsky — who went by the nickname “Buzz,” even on business cards — died at age 54 in 1994 from “fire-service-related cancer," his son said.

Buzz's two boys are nearly as old as their dad when he passed away.

Troy Buzalsky, 58, and Todd Buzalsky, 52, grew up in Springfield, Oregon — a mill town where Troy Buzalsky said fires were well known.

He would watch blazes from afar, wondering if “the guy on the ladder” was his dad. Despite the dangerous field, neither brother feared following the lofty footsteps.