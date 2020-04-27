You are the owner of this article.
Troopers, officers pursue speeding motorcyclist
A motorcyclist driving in excess of 100 mph evaded Washington State Patrol troopers, Castle Rock police and other law enforcement Sunday, according to Cowlitz 911 dispatch call logs.

The call log also references a motorcyclist doing wheelies on southbound I-5, but more information wasn't available.

