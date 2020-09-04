 Skip to main content
Troopers arrest man running through I-5 traffic near Woodland
Police Lights - stock WEB ONLY

Washington State Patrol troopers at about 2 p.m. Friday arrested a man who was running through traffic and causing delays on Interstate 5 southbound near Woodland. 

Callers reported a man running in and out of traffic and trying to stop in front of moving vehicles at about 1:35 p.m., said WSP spokesperson Will Finn. Troopers detained the man at about 1:50 p.m., he said. 

Police response blocked the left lane on southbound I-5 at Exit 21. The lanes were reopened as of about 2:20 p.m., Finn said. 

