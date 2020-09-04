Troopers arrest man running through I-5 traffic near Woodland

Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Washington State Patrol troopers at about 2 p.m. Friday arrested a man who was running through traffic and causing delays on Interstate 5 southbound near Woodland.

Callers reported a man running in and out of traffic and trying to stop in front of moving vehicles at about 1:35 p.m., said WSP spokesperson Will Finn. Troopers detained the man at about 1:50 p.m., he said.