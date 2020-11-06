Trial for Quik Chek shooting suspect begins

Police believe Williams and two companions, Erkinson Kinisou Bossy and Nenemeny Winter Ekiek, came to Kelso for a drug deal that proved to be unsuccessful, then decided to look for a store to rob, according to court documents.

Police said in the court documents that they settled on Holt’s Quik Chek, where Williams allegedly went inside armed with a semiautomatic handgun. After robbing Chapman, Williams shot her and fled, according to court documents. Chapman, who was the only person in the store at the time besides Williams, called 911 but died minutes later.

Police records based on surveillance footage from the store report that a gunman carrying a backpack in one hand and a handgun in the other, exited from the front passenger side of a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata and entered the store at about 4:10 a.m. He was wearing a baseball cap and a red bandanna that covered most of his face.

Ladouceur told jurors it's "important" to note that the cigarettes Chapman grabbed for the gunman were green boxes of Newports.