Trial for Quik Chek shooting suspect begins

A chilling surveillance video shown on the opening day of the trial of the accused murderer of Holt's Quik Chek Market cashier Kayla Chapman shows a gunman taking the victim's cellphone after she stuffed money and cigarettes into his backpack, then shooting her at point-blank range before fleeing in a Hyundai.
The video, the cellphone, the cigarettes and the Hyundai will help prove that D’Anthony Leslie Williams, 20, of Vancouver, killed 30-year-old Chapman during the robbery in the pre-dawn hours of Jan. 22, 2019 at the Pacific Avenue market in Kelso, Cowlitz County Prosecutor Tom Ladouceur told jurors Friday, Nov. 6.
Jury selection in the trial in the Cowlitz County Event Center took two days, and the trial will continue into next week.
Defendant Williams, of Vancouver, is charged with first-degree aggravated murder with a firearm, first-degree robbery with a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm (a 9 millimeter handgun), possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
In his opening argument, Ladouceur gave a narrative of the morning of the Quik Chek Market robbery, pointing to the car associated with the crime, the brand of cigarettes taken and several other factors as evidence he will show link Williams to the crime.
Police believe Williams and two companions, Erkinson Kinisou Bossy and Nenemeny Winter Ekiek, came to Kelso for a drug deal that proved to be unsuccessful, then decided to look for a store to rob, according to court documents.
Police said in the court documents that they settled on Holt’s Quik Chek, where Williams allegedly went inside armed with a semiautomatic handgun. After robbing Chapman, Williams shot her and fled, according to court documents. Chapman, who was the only person in the store at the time besides Williams, called 911 but died minutes later.
Police records based on surveillance footage from the store report that a gunman carrying a backpack in one hand and a handgun in the other, exited from the front passenger side of a white 2013 Hyundai Sonata and entered the store at about 4:10 a.m. He was wearing a baseball cap and a red bandanna that covered most of his face.
Ladouceur told jurors it's "important" to note that the cigarettes Chapman grabbed for the gunman were green boxes of Newports.
Williams was seen on surveillance video arriving at a Vancouver Walmart in the same Hyundai and purchased a pair of jeans around 8 a.m., Ladouceur said. Williams was wearing the same clothes as the gunman in the robbery video, except he wasn't wearing a bandanna and was wearing a beanie instead of a baseball hat, he said.
Police later that day found the Hyundai on a street in Vancouver with the backpack used in the robbery, a couple of green boxes of Newport cigarettes, a pair jeans, shoes and a Walmart receipt, Ladouceur said.
The evening after the shooting, detectives contacted Hali Morales, a Vancouver woman who said Williams had taken her car without permission from a Vancouver motel on Jan. 17. She identified both the vehicle and Williams in photographs provided by police, according to court documents.
Williams’ probation officer, who has known him since Williams was 12, identified him as the gunman from the surveillance video, according to court records. The records also state that Williams’ mother alerted the probation officer that the robber may have been her son.
Ladouceur said police came up with a plan to get Williams to meet with his probation officer at a restaurant near his girlfriend's house in Camas, where Williams was then taken to the Camas Police Department. Williams admitted taking Morales' car and was arrested, Ladouceur said. Police found meth, a green box of Newport cigarettes on Williams, he said.
Police searched Williams' girlfriend's house and found Chapman's iPhone, Morales' keys and a hat like the one he was wearing in the Walmart surveillance video.
In the defense's opening argument, attorney Josh Baldwin reminded the jury the opening statements are not evidence, and not to confuse evidence with narrative. Baldwin said Williams' fingerprints were not in the store or on the gun.
"The evidence is not about what happened but about who did it," he said.
Baldwin told the jury to keep in mind that Bossy and Ekiek pleaded guilty and will testify in the trial for a deal to reduce their charges.
Bossy, 25, pleaded guilty in August 2019 to first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and unlawful possession of a firearm. Police believe Bossy supplied the gun used in the shooting and drove the getaway car. Investigators say he later led police on a car chase through Vancouver and Portland that involved a hail of gunfire between his vehicle and pursuing officers.
Bossy told detectives he fled because he didn’t want to get in trouble for the murder, according to court documents.
Ekiek, 22, pleaded guilty in April 2019 to first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of meth. Ekiek is believed to have supplied Williams with a hat and red bandanna disguise used in the robbery-homicide.
According to letters filed in court, prosecutors agreed to delay Bossy and Ekiek’s sentencing until after Williams’ trial in December. In exchange for testifying in Williams’ trial, prosecutors will allow them to enter new pleas to lesser charges: Second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm for Bossy, and second-degree murder and first-degree robbery for Ekiek.
Williams' trial is set to continue next week at the Cowlitz County Event Center, which is temporarily set up to hold jury trials during the coronavirus pandemic.
