Tri-Cities couple shares front-row view and recounts 1980 Mount St. Helens eruption

Sometimes life has a funny way of putting people in the right place at the right time.

On May 18, 1980, Katherine and Solomon “Sol” Sylvan found themselves in one of those places — in the red zone southeast of Mount St. Helens, where they captured photos of one of the biggest natural events in the history of Washington state.

The Sylvans now are sharing their version of the iconic moment with The Daily News on the 42nd anniversary of the eruption.

“Through the years we’ve realized that we saw something special that most people in their lives…never have experienced,” Katherine Sylvan said.

Catching a glimpse

It was by chance Katherine and Sol, who lived roughly four hours east, were near the mountain in May 1980. Katherine ran a hand-weaving business and was dropping off a loom for a student who lived near the southern end of the Gifford Pinchot National Forest.

Sol, who built small, energy-efficient houses at the time, learned from a brother of a contractor how to reach the red zone — a barricaded section of the mountain to protect people before the impending blast.

So with the bulge on the north side fully formed, Katherine and Sol set out into the red zone from Carson, Wash., on the evening of May 17 with a simple goal in mind:

“...To see some steam coming from the top,” Katherine said.

The Sylvans got more than they bargained for, but had to wait.

They found a clear cut and set up a tent for the night. As day turned to night and morning came around, the Sylvans started giving up hope. They hadn’t packed food for the overnight stay, and breakfast time had already come and gone.

Growing impatient, Sol did his best to goad the mountain into providing a little life.

“I literally got out of the truck and I stood there and I went ‘Do something mountain!’ ” Sol said. “I jumped up and down.”

After what Katherine described as a “volcano dance,” the Sylvans gave up hope, packed up their camp and headed for Carson. But Katherine kept her eyes on the mountain.

“Just as he was pulling away I had my head out and I was watching the mountain the whole time and all of a sudden this plug on the north side right below the top blew off and I said ‘Stop! Something’s happening,’ ” she said. “And I got out of the truck and fortunately both of us had brought our cameras.”

She found a stump to sit on and enjoy the once-in-a-lifetime view. The couple had come to see just a bit of steam, and wound up witnessing smoke and ash that would eventually circle the globe’s atmosphere.

“I sat down and just watched this unfolding and took the pictures,” she said. “I just was mesmerized by what we were seeing.”

Katherine snapped a handful of photos from a slide camera, while Sol used a reflex camera that had only eight shots left, pausing for a minute or so between each shot to get a range of eruption views.

The wind was blowing toward the mountain from where the Sylvans were watching, so they didn’t hear any sound and avoided any consequences.

Others weren’t as lucky. The eruption killed 57 people, destroyed 200 homes and eliminated fishing and hunting on land many considered a local paradise.

‘No one believed us’

When smoke and ash grayed the sky and blocked their mountain view, the couple headed for their breakfast in Carson, but news of the eruption hadn’t hit outside the mountain yet.

“We went in and the waitress came over and we were so excited when we told her we just saw Mount St. Helens blow its top,” Katherine said. “And she just said ‘Yeah, yeah and I’m Marie Antoinette.’ ”

In the days of before modern media where phones would be dinging and buzzing with the news of an eruption of that magnitude, Katherine and Sol were on the forefront of one of the biggest news stories the Pacific Northwest had ever seen.

“Here we are with this news story…and no one believed us,” Katherine said.

Once the couple developed the photos and realized the impressive nature of the event paired with their prime location, they offered the photos to multiple outlets. Sol called the Tri-City Herald, but never heard back. He also reached out to National Geographic, but they already signed an exclusive deal to use the iconic shots of Reid Blackburn, a photojournalist who died during the blast after camping on the mountain to capture the scene.

Over the years, the Sylvans tried to find their best use for the mesmerizing photos. They’ve given them as gifts with bottles of ash, becoming the hottest item at a holiday gift exchange, and briefly allowed a friend to try and sell the memories to no great success.

The Sylvans, who are now in their 80s, had never been to Mount St. Helens before the eruption, and they haven’t returned since, even though they moved back to the Tri-Cities in 2014, seemingly picking the perfect time to make their one visit.

“We feel very privileged to have seen that,” Katherine said.

