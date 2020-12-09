TRCS students will return to school Dec. 14, asks families to minimize travel

Three Rivers Christian School will bring K-12 students back to in-person class starting Dec. 14 as planned, it announced Wednesday. The school went remote before Thanksgiving anticipating a spike in COVID-19 cases, school officials said.

“Studies continue to show a very low risk of transmission in schools implementing strong safety standards, and where families follow those standards,” Superintendent Erin Hart said in a Wednesday email. “Our continuing goal is to strike a balance between providing for the needs of our students and families, while also supporting efforts to minimize transmission in our community.”

Grades K-12 went remote starting Nov. 23 as a precaution for Thanksgiving and are following the initial plan to return Dec. 14. Three Rivers had been fully in-person since the start of the school year. Hart said Wednesday the decision to move to distance was “motivated by the intense travel season of the Thanksgiving holiday.”

“As another set of holidays approach, we implore our families to minimize travel and implement safety practices when outside your family group,” she said.