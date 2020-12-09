TRCS students will return to school Dec. 14, asks families to minimize travel

Three Rivers Christian School will bring K-12 students back to in-person class starting Dec. 14 as planned, it announced Wednesday. The school went remote before Thanksgiving anticipating a spike in COVID-19 cases, school officials said.
“Studies continue to show a very low risk of transmission in schools implementing strong safety standards, and where families follow those standards,” Superintendent Erin Hart said in a Wednesday email. “Our continuing goal is to strike a balance between providing for the needs of our students and families, while also supporting efforts to minimize transmission in our community.”
Grades K-12 went remote starting Nov. 23 as a precaution for Thanksgiving and are following the initial plan to return Dec. 14. Three Rivers had been fully in-person since the start of the school year. Hart said Wednesday the decision to move to distance was “motivated by the intense travel season of the Thanksgiving holiday.”
“As another set of holidays approach, we implore our families to minimize travel and implement safety practices when outside your family group,” she said.
Cowlitz County reported five new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday, totaling 17 COVID-19 deaths, and two virus patients who died from other causes. The county also reported 40 new cases, bringing the total to 1,887. As of Friday, 909 of those were considered recovered.
Hart asked that “everyone take extreme precaution and continue to follow established safety protocol. If anyone in your family is not feeling well, please stay home. We will excuse absences and work with you to keep your child learning.”
The school will continue to work with families who wish to stay in full remote learning, Hart said, and plans to continues with in-person classes after the winter break.
The staff will continue to evaluate if in-person school will continue based on case numbers in the community and recommendations from the health department, Hart said.
“Our staff overwhelmingly agrees that the mitigated risk is worth the reward of being in community together when we can safely do so,” Hart said.
Longview School District also announced two new staff cases of COVID-19 at Mt. Solo Wednesday. According to the district reporting dashboard, on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 staff members tested positive for COVID-19, but were not exposed at school. The majority of Longview students are currently in remote learning, aside from small groups of high-needs students.
Castle Rock and Kelso school districts did not report any cases Wednesday.
