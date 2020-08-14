You are the owner of this article.
Travelers asked to complete survey on I-5 E. Fork Lewis River bridge project
Travelers asked to complete survey on I-5 E. Fork Lewis River bridge project

Washington State Department of Transportation invites travelers to participate in an online survey to share priorities and suggest improvements to the Interstate 5 northbound span of the East Fork Lewis River Bridge.

Construction on the $65.2 million project is scheduled to begin in fall 2022. The existing 84-year old steel truss bridge south of Woodland carries over 38,000 vehicles a day, according to WSDOT.  

Paradise Point State Park, located directly underneath the northbound span of the bridge, will close during construction. The closure will allow Washington State Parks to repair and add possible upgrades to the park, according to WSDOT. 

The survey runs through the end of September. It's available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RX3WX8L. To request a paper copy of the survey, email swrcceo@wsdot.wa.gov.

