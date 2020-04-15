Trains, buses plan horn blast Thursday to honor essential workers

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Listen for that whistle blowing at noon Thursday.

Amtrak trains and transportation agencies across the nation are participating in a double horn blast to honor transportation and other essential workers across the country.

The #SoundTheHorn campaign is a coordinated effort to simultaneously sound vehicle horns at noon PDT.

Every Amtrak train in service across the country and several thousand trains and buses running in service nationwide will contribute two, one-second horn blasts. The effort is meant to acknowledge the service of healthcare workers, first responders, childcare workers, grocery store employees and other workers who are performing essential tasks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Every hero deserves to be recognized and thanked for their courage, selflessness and the help they are providing to this country during this time,” Amtrak Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating and Commercial Officer Stephen Gardner said in a prepared statement.

