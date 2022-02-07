 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Train car derails Saturday, spilling grain on Hendrickson Drive in Kalama

Hendrickson Drive near the Port of Kalama was closed for several hours Saturday after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed and spilled grain on the tracks and road.

The slow-speed derailment happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Port of Kalama. BNSF didn't report any injuries, according to the port. 

