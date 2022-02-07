Train car derails Saturday, spilling grain on Hendrickson Drive in Kalama

Hendrickson Drive near the Port of Kalama was closed for several hours Saturday after a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train derailed and spilled grain on the tracks and road.
The slow-speed derailment happened at about 4 a.m. Saturday, according to the Port of Kalama. BNSF didn't report any injuries, according to the port.
