Traffic light upgrades along Washington Way, 15th Avenue start Monday

Motorists should expect minor construction delays at several Longview intersections along Washington Way and 15th Avenue starting on Monday, according to city officials.

During June and July, improvements to 14 traffic signals will cause "minor delays, lane closures and four way stops" for at least one day at each intersection, according to a city press release.

Project Engineer Karl Enyeart said the project will upgrade the signal equipment with new monitors and radio communications to increase reliability and longevity. After the signals are installed, there will also be a new light timing plan for the Washington Way corridor, he said.

While drivers might not see a dramatic impact on the flow of traffic, Enyeart said the new equipment and timing plan will allow the city to continually improve the balance of signal timing.

The affected intersections on Washington Way are Ninth, 10th, 11th, 12th, and Commerce avenues. On 15th Avenue, the intersections of Washington Way, Broadway, Hudson, Hemlock, Florida, Fir, Delaware, Douglas and Tennant Way will be upgraded.

Woodland-based Northeast Electric, LLC will complete the long-anticipated upgrades for a bid of $772,932, Enyeart said. The funding is from a Federal Highway Administration grant.

Enyeart said Northeast Electric has a "pretty aggressive schedule" of work, aiming for one day of construction per intersection, but with time built in to account for weather or other delays. During construction, the public is encouraged to use alternate routes.

