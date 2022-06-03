Tower Road bridge planned for fall after heavy rains washed away part of road

TOUTLE — Public works staff plan to install a temporary bridge by this fall at the Tower Road/Rock Creek washout near Toutle.

The Board of County Commissioners announced the bridge solution Thursday. The county plans to build an 18-foot-wide and 140-foot-long structure along the washout, according to a news release from the county public works department.

The bridge will be limited to one lane of traffic for the time being, with engineers working on a more permanent structure in the future.

A culvert in the 2400 block of Tower Road near Castle Rock collapsed this spring, washing away part of the road after heavy rains and flooding, The Daily News reported. The county commissioners soon declared a disaster so they could be eligible for federal funding for the repair project.

The Daily News, Longview, Wash.

