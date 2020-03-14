Toutle RV park resident fights off intruder

A resident in Drew's RV Park in Toutle on Thursday night scared off an intruder by firing a gun into the ground, according to park owner Greg Drew.

Drew said he heard shouts, scuffling and then a gun shot just after midnight. He called 911 and then discovered a man had broken into one of his residents' trailer.

The resident was sleeping in the trailer when noises woke him, Drew said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

“The tenant did fire into the ground with his legal weapon to scare him off,” Drew said.

The event did not involve Drew's Grocery, which Greg Drew also owns.

Drew praised the police work for quick and efficient action, but he said the break in never should have happened. The intruder has been trespassed from the property multiple times, he said.

“The person who broke in, he is a meth head, jailbird who has broken out multiple times,” he said. “I am very displeased with the legal system for letting this happen.”

Drew said he didn't know if police had arrested a suspect.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.