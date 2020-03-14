You are the owner of this article.
Toutle RV park resident fights off intruder
Toutle RV park resident fights off intruder

A resident in Drew's RV Park in Toutle on Thursday night scared off an intruder by firing a gun into the ground, according to park owner Greg Drew.

Drew said he heard shouts, scuffling and then a gun shot just after midnight. He called 911 and then discovered a man had broken into one of his residents' trailer.

The resident was sleeping in the trailer when noises woke him, Drew said.

“The tenant did fire into the ground with his legal weapon to scare him off,” Drew said.

The event did not involve Drew's Grocery, which Greg Drew also owns.

Drew praised the police work for quick and efficient action, but he said the break in never should have happened. The intruder has been trespassed from the property multiple times, he said.

“The person who broke in, he is a meth head, jailbird who has broken out multiple times,” he said. “I am very displeased with the legal system for letting this happen.”

Drew said he didn't know if police had arrested a suspect.

