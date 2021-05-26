Toutle River rest areas off Interstate 5 closed through Friday for repairs

CASTLE ROCK — The Toutle River rest areas off Interstate 5 near Castle Rock are closed until Friday for maintenance and repair work.
The rest areas will reopen by 5 p.m. Friday, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Both rest areas are among the busiest in the state, with more than 2 million annual visitors utilizing the facilities, a figure calculated by the number of toilet flushes, according to the department.
