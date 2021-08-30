Toutle River rest areas closed for second day in a row Tuesday

Tuesday is the last of two consecutive days of construction of the Toutle River rest areas off Interstate 5 in Castle Rock.

The on and off ramps of the Toutle River rest areas will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday for repaving. The rest areas were closed during the same duration Monday for the same repairs.

The state reports nearly two million people visit the rest areas annually, and advises drivers to plan ahead for stops along the stretch of I-5.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.