 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Toutle River rest areas along I-5 close for maintenance Monday

  • 0
Toutle River Rest Area
Washington State Department of Transportation

The Toutle River Rest Areas north of Castle Rock on I-5 will be closed starting Monday for their annual maintenance.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the rest areas near milepost 54 on both sides of the interstate will close beginning at 7 a.m. April 25 and will reopen by May 5 at the latest.

Maintenance crews will work on the water and plumbing systems, repair damage to picnic areas and perform other routine inspections.

The most recent WSDOT numbers estimate two million visitors use these rest areas annually.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: New COVID protocols for cruise ships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News