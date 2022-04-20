Toutle River rest areas along I-5 close for maintenance Monday

The Toutle River Rest Areas north of Castle Rock on I-5 will be closed starting Monday for their annual maintenance.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said the rest areas near milepost 54 on both sides of the interstate will close beginning at 7 a.m. April 25 and will reopen by May 5 at the latest.

Maintenance crews will work on the water and plumbing systems, repair damage to picnic areas and perform other routine inspections.

The most recent WSDOT numbers estimate two million visitors use these rest areas annually.

