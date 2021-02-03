Toutle man arrested on suspicion of stealing three cows, Longview man charged

Longview police arrested a Toutle man and charged a second person, as suspects in the theft of three angus cows in May.
According to a Longview police press release, detectives arrested Brad A. Boultinghouse, 55, of Toutle on Tuesday after a nine-month investigation. He was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree theft of livestock.
A second suspect in the case, Melvin Boultinghouse, an 81-year-old Longview resident, will be charged with three counts of first-degree theft of livestock, police announced Wednesday afternoon.
The victim reported the cattle stolen on May 21, 2020. Detectives reported they found several witnesses and traced to cows to a local butcher shop where police believe Boultinghouse had the stolen cows slaughtered, according to the press release.
Anyone with more information is asked to call Officer Kevin Sawyer at 360-442-5812.