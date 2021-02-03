 Skip to main content
Toutle man arrested on suspicion of stealing three cows, Longview man charged
stolen cows.jpg

Examples of the three cows stolen in May, 2020. 

 Longview Police Department

Longview police arrested a Toutle man and charged a second person, as suspects in the theft of three angus cows in May. 

According to a Longview police press release, detectives arrested Brad A. Boultinghouse, 55, of Toutle on Tuesday after a nine-month investigation. He was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree theft of livestock. 

A second suspect in the case, Melvin Boultinghouse, an 81-year-old Longview resident, will be charged with three counts of first-degree theft of livestock, police announced Wednesday afternoon.

The victim reported the cattle stolen on May 21, 2020. Detectives reported they found several witnesses and traced to cows to a local butcher shop where police believe Boultinghouse had the stolen cows slaughtered, according to the press release. 

Anyone with more information is asked to call Officer Kevin Sawyer at 360-442-5812. 

