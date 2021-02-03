Toutle man arrested on suspicion of stealing three cows, Longview man charged

Longview police arrested a Toutle man and charged a second person, as suspects in the theft of three angus cows in May.

According to a Longview police press release, detectives arrested Brad A. Boultinghouse, 55, of Toutle on Tuesday after a nine-month investigation. He was booked into Cowlitz County Jail on suspicion of three counts of first-degree theft of livestock.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A second suspect in the case, Melvin Boultinghouse, an 81-year-old Longview resident, will be charged with three counts of first-degree theft of livestock, police announced Wednesday afternoon.

The victim reported the cattle stolen on May 21, 2020. Detectives reported they found several witnesses and traced to cows to a local butcher shop where police believe Boultinghouse had the stolen cows slaughtered, according to the press release.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Officer Kevin Sawyer at 360-442-5812.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.