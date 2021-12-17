 Skip to main content
Toutle Lake on delay, Toledo schools closed Friday

Toutle Lake School District reports schools are on a two-hour delay Friday. There also will be no morning day care.

Lewis County Schools report the Toledo School District is closed Friday. 

