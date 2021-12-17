Toutle Lake on delay, Toledo schools closed Friday

Toutle Lake School District reports schools are on a two-hour delay Friday. There also will be no morning day care.
Lewis County Schools report the Toledo School District is closed Friday.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
The Daily News
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today