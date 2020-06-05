Toutle Lake grad Riley Kent gives learning his all

Riley said while he doesn’t struggle with having the energy for school and sports, his busy schedule made it difficult to spend time with friends.

“I was really busy and didn’t feel like I had time to see people. ... That’s important, but (I’m) working towards something in the long run. I have dreams and goals and ambitions, so it’s difficult trying to connect with people, to understand people and get people to understand me.”

Riley played football his first three years of high school but decided not to this last fall because it “really brought me down.” He participated in cross country instead. He would have ran for track and field for all four years if his final season wasn’t cancelled because of the coronavirus.

“I know he’s pretty disappointed not to have a season, but he’s the kind of kid that will shake that off,” Engebo said.

Switching to online classes because of the virus was challenging, particularly for math, Riley said.

Riley said he’s sad to miss out on graduation, especially after watching his four older siblings graduate.