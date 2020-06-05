Toutle Lake grad Riley Kent gives learning his all

Editor’s note: This is the last in our annual “Standout Grads” series featuring outstanding members of the class of 2020.
When Riley Kent realized math was his weakest subject, he didn’t dodge calculus and trigonometry. Instead, the Toutle Lake senior dove head-first into the topic.
“The careers I’m interested included a lot of math, so I thought I might as well learn to enjoy math,” he said. “I like it a lot now.”
His determination to learn is just one example of how hard working and driven Riley is, said Chris Engebo, one of Riley’s math teachers.
“He’s really bright and inquisitive,” Engebo said. “He’s goal-driven but not in a cutthroat way. ... He will plan and do what he’s planned to do. He has a maturity there that not everybody else has, which is one reason why he’s so successful.”
Riley plans to major in physics and astronomy at the University of Washington.
“I really like learning about space. It really fascinates me,” he said. “I like understanding how things work, find laws and rules interesting ... (It’s) something that’s been a passion of mine.”
During his first two years of high school, Riley participated in honors society, ecology club, robotics and multiple sports. He hasn’t been able to participate in clubs in the last two years because he’s been attending Lower Columbia College as part of the Running Start program. Riley will be graduating with a general associate’s degree along with his high school diploma.
Riley said while he doesn’t struggle with having the energy for school and sports, his busy schedule made it difficult to spend time with friends.
“I was really busy and didn’t feel like I had time to see people. ... That’s important, but (I’m) working towards something in the long run. I have dreams and goals and ambitions, so it’s difficult trying to connect with people, to understand people and get people to understand me.”
Riley played football his first three years of high school but decided not to this last fall because it “really brought me down.” He participated in cross country instead. He would have ran for track and field for all four years if his final season wasn’t cancelled because of the coronavirus.
“I know he’s pretty disappointed not to have a season, but he’s the kind of kid that will shake that off,” Engebo said.
Switching to online classes because of the virus was challenging, particularly for math, Riley said.
Riley said he’s sad to miss out on graduation, especially after watching his four older siblings graduate.
“I was waiting for my turn. Now it’s here, but it’s been taken away from us. We don’t get to see our hard work recognized. It doesn’t feel fair to me ... but there’s no one to blame,” he said.
When he attends UW in the fall, Riley plans to try out boxing and possibly an astronomy club.
“You only have one life, so you might as well give it your all and try hard.”
