Toutle fire department calls for more staff in light of blaze that destroyed Drew's Grocery

TOUTLE — The fire chief is calling for full-time firefighters at the all-volunteer department due to an increase in calls, as well as a delayed response time to reach a fire that destroyed the neighborhood's only grocery store last week.

Toutle Fire and Rescue Chief Dustin Nunes said the first engine to arrive at Drew's Grocery & Service on March 9 took 20 minutes, even though the department's headquarters is located about 2,000 feet from the store. If crews were at the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway station, Nunes said an engine would have reached the store within four minutes.

The fire did not cause major injuries, but Nunes warned another emergency could.

"This could make a huge difference in the outcome of a critical situation," Nunes wrote in a statement published Sunday. "Imagine that being someone's home with a trapped family member. Are you willing to wait 20 minutes for a fire truck?"

Nunes said the delayed response time was caused by the lack of people manning the station 24/7 like at fire districts with hired staff. The all-volunteer firefighters were deployed to the 3:15 a.m. fire call from their locations at the time.

The station has about 20 volunteers, according to its website, but the roster is dwindling, Nunes said, while emergency calls are rising. Nunes said the department is on track to have 600 calls this year — nearly double the amount of calls compared to years prior, according to the department's website.

Nunes also anticipates the area's population to increase over the next five years, meaning more emergency calls could be coming. Toutle is an unincorporated area in northeast Cowlitz County. Cowlitz County increased population by 2% from about 2010 to 2015, reports the county, but Castle Rock — the closest city to Toutle — increased by 10%.

Station formats

About two people man the Spirit Lake Memorial Highway station from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, said volunteer EMS Capt. Mike Ellis, but not during the early morning when Drew's fire occurred.

Cowlitz County Fire District 6 Chief Bill LeMonds said crews from his department's headquarters — located roughly 15 minutes west in downtown Castle Rock — arrived at Drew's fire around the same time as Toutle Fire and Rescue crews.

The Castle Rock station is manned 24/7 every day and has 28 volunteers, three paid firefighters and paramedics, three paid firefighters and EMTs and a paid chief, according to its website.

Cowlitz County Fire District 6 covers the city of Castle Rock and areas just north, which is larger than the service area for Toutle Fire and Rescue, officially called Cowlitz County Fire District 3.

Fire

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue, which is based in Kelso, also responded to Drew's Grocery fire. When crews arrived, the back of the building was on fire, reports Cowlitz County Fire District 6, and crews knocked down the blaze within about an hour. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A firefighter was transported to the hospital due to a minor injury and was released, reports Cowlitz County Fire District 6.

Local businesses including PNW Sandwiches in Castle Rock and Silver Lake Resort in Silver Lake are collecting donations to cover damages for Drew's Grocery. Owner Greg Drew said he plans to rebuild the store his family has operated for the last 85 years.

