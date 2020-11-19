 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Toutle and Silver Lake Walk and Knock changes
0 comments

Toutle and Silver Lake Walk and Knock changes

{{featured_button_text}}

The annual traditional Toutle and Silver Lake Walk and Knock food drive that benefits the Castle Rock Lions Food Bank has been canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions.

People, however, still can donate cash to the Castle Rock Lions, P.O. Box 776, Castle Rock, 98611.

In information submitted to The Daily News, coordinators J.D. and Kellie Smith thank community members who have volunteered and donated to the food drive the past 24 years.

For details, call Castle Rock Lions Club president Clarence Knutson at 360-749-4719 or treasurer Thelma Blanchette at 360-274-7282.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improve Columbia River pile dikes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News