TOUTLE — Tour de Blast — the annual bike ride that traverses the highway that leads to Mount St. Helens — is celebrating its 30th year of existence Saturday. However, last month’s landslide that washed away a vital bridge has dampened this year’s festivities with a shortened route but not the spirits of those participating.

Historically, the route for most advanced riders would last 82 miles round trip, with cyclists reaching Johnston Ridge Observatory on their way back to Toutle Lake School District, which serves as the starting and finishing points.

However, due to the May 14 landslide that dropped debris along Spirit Lake Memorial Highway, damaging an 85-foot bridge in the process, this ride’s longest route will only last 66 miles, with the Science and Learning Center at Coldwater serving as the final marker, said Race Director John Bard.

“We never considered canceling,” Bard said. This year’s shortened route is the same distance as it was in the very first Tour de Blast back in 1993, he added.

2023 changes

With the changes in the route, Bard said he expects 350 riders to participate this year — a drop compared to previous years when, according to him, the ride saw an average of 550 riders and about 1,300 at its peak in 2010.

Tour de Blast also works as a fundraiser for the Longview noon Rotary Club, which hosts events like Crafted Beer and Food Festival and Squirrel Fest. Last year, the event brought in $20,000, according to Bard, but he expects only about half this year.

For extra precaution, Bard said motorcyclists will ride the route to look for cyclists who need help, from suffering exhaustion to fixing a flat tire.

If a motorcyclist sees a cyclist needing assistance, they will call for a bus to give them a ride back down the mountain. He said all motorcyclists and buses “have a spare inner tube.”

The June landslide doesn’t affect Tour de Blast because the slide is blocking a forest road in the southeast corner of the mountain near Cougar, while the ride is in the northwest.

The ride

The Tour de Blast has three stops through the 1980 blast zone based on cyclists’ ability. The locations also serve as a place to recoup, with food, water, electrolytes and bathrooms.

Beginner riders can end at Hoffstadt Creek Bridge viewpoint after an elevation gain of 1,500-foot elevation; intermediate riders can stop at Elk Rock after an elevation gain of 3,300 feet; and this year the final stop, what organizers call the “advanced intermediate level,” is at the Science and Learning Center at Coldwater after an elevation gain of 4,350 feet. Ending at Johnston Ridge would add another 1,890 feet of elevation, according to the ride’s website.

After reaching their destinations, riders head back to the Toutle school where a pasta dinner awaits.

The ride borrows its name from other famous multistage cycling events in Europe like the Tour de France and the Tour de Suisse, but the Tour de Blast has no time trials, teams or trophies.

“It’s not a race,” said Bard, “it’s just a ride you go out with ... ideally 600 of your best friends that you’ve never met and ride to share the experience.”

Bard said reaching three decades of the race is a milestone.

“It was pretty exciting for the Rotary Club to have met 30 years of doing this ride,” he said.

If you go What: Tour de Blast. When: Starting line opens at 6:30 a.m. and race support ends at 5 p.m. Where: Starting point at Toutle Lake High School, 5050 Spirit Lake Hwy., Toutle. Cost: $80 until June 14 and $110 for late registration. Camping costs $10. Info: tourdeblast.com