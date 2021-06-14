Tour de Blast resumes for 29th year Saturday as bicyclists again climb toward Mount St. Helens

Last year’s event drew about 58 riders who tracked their mileage and elevation gain on a website for a month. That means there was less money for Rotary donations.

The event’s expenses are deducted from the registration revenue and the rest funds scholarships, literacy programs or other local organizations like Community House on Broadway, said organizer John Bard.

The ride

Bard has climbed up 5,200 feet of elevation to the ride’s Elk Rock viewpoint once and the final destination of Johnston Ridge twice.

That was before he was the lead organizer for the Longview Rotary’s 29-year event. He has been in command for nearly a third of the ride’s history.

“I’m a very busy person the day of the ride,” he said.

The ride has three levels, ranging from 39-mile to 82-mile round-trip treks. Even the beginning level boasts 2,700 feet of elevation gain and is referred to as a “fun ride” on the event’s website.

“You do train a little before you do it,” Bard said.