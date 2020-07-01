You are the owner of this article.
Tongue Point to McNary Dam re-opening for Chinook fishing Saturday
Tongue Point to McNary Dam re-opening for Chinook fishing Saturday

2015 Adult Chinook return to Columbia River

In this U.S. Army Corps of Engineers photo from 2015, salmon swim by a fish window at Bonneville Lock and Dam on the Columbia River as they return to their spawning grounds.

 Diana Fredlund

Starting Saturday, part of the Columbia River will re-open to Chinook salmon fishing for five days, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. 

From Tongue Point upstream to the Oregon Washington border near McNary Dam, fishermen can keep up to two hatchery Chinook, according to the ODFW website. The window ends July 8. 

However, all sockeye and steelhead must be released.

