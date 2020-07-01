Tongue Point to McNary Dam re-opening for Chinook fishing Saturday

Return to homepage ×
Starting Saturday, part of the Columbia River will re-open to Chinook salmon fishing for five days, according to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
From Tongue Point upstream to the Oregon Washington border near McNary Dam, fishermen can keep up to two hatchery Chinook, according to the ODFW website. The window ends July 8.
However, all sockeye and steelhead must be released.
