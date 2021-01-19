Toledo school district puts levy replacement on Feb. 9 ballot

A school replacement levy on Toledo voter’s ballots this February could provide money continue funding extracurricular activities, athletics, drama, music and other programs.
The current two-year educational programs and operations levy will expire at the end of this year. The proposed three-year replacement would raise an estimated $1.1 million in 2022, $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024.
“Every few years, we need to go back to our community to get support for programs and operations that are not funded by the state,” Board Chair Lance Maier in a press release.
Some of those operations that are not fully state-funded include counselors, grounds and facilities maintenance, special education services, staff and professional development.
The current levy tax rate is $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the proposed levy would raise rates between 11 and 20 cents over the three-year term.
That would be rates of $1.60 to $1.69 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home would pay $400 a year at the $1.60 rate, or about $33 per month.
“This is essentially the same levy amount as four years ago,” said Maier. “We’ve tried to maintain funding and tax rates at consistent levels in spite of inflation.”
Superintendent Chris Rust added in the press release that tax rates fluctuate with assessed valuation.
“As values rise, tax rates decline. School districts ask for a fixed amount. We cannot collect more than that amount. So taxpayers don’t need to worry that as their property value increases, they’ll need to give more to the school,” he said.
A levy is not the same as a bond. The Toledo community approved a $7 million bond measure in 2018 to build a new high school, but none of those funds can be used for anything except construction of the new school.
Rust said in the press release that local funds have also been used to offset costs associated with COVID shutdown, like cleaning and transportation.
“Additional costs of transportation and cleaning have been digging into our reserves”, Rust said. “In order to serve students on hybrid schedules, we’re doing a lot more routes each day.”
Ballots will be mailed out around Jan. 25 for the Feb. 9 election. Levies require a simple majority to pass.