Toledo school district puts levy replacement on Feb. 9 ballot

A school replacement levy on Toledo voter’s ballots this February could provide money continue funding extracurricular activities, athletics, drama, music and other programs.

The current two-year educational programs and operations levy will expire at the end of this year. The proposed three-year replacement would raise an estimated $1.1 million in 2022, $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024.

“Every few years, we need to go back to our community to get support for programs and operations that are not funded by the state,” Board Chair Lance Maier in a press release.

Some of those operations that are not fully state-funded include counselors, grounds and facilities maintenance, special education services, staff and professional development.

The current levy tax rate is $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the proposed levy would raise rates between 11 and 20 cents over the three-year term.

That would be rates of $1.60 to $1.69 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home would pay $400 a year at the $1.60 rate, or about $33 per month.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}