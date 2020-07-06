Toledo man injured in alleged DUI crash

A Toledo man was airlifted to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center and is suspected of DUI after crashing on I-5 just north of Winlock on Sunday evening.

Teran Gregson, 25, was southbound several minutes after 11 p.m. when his vehicle veered off the right of the roadway, rolled over and came to rest on its top, according to a Washington State Patrol press release. Gregson was injured and taken to PeaceHealth Southwest, according to WSP spokesman Will Finn. He was wearing his seat belt at the time.