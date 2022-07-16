Toledo High School honor roll

The Toledo High School third trimester honor roll for the 2021-2022 school year has been announced.
Principal’s list
4.0 to 3.75 grade-point average
12th grade: Macy Ball, Dylan Blosl, Yulisa Cabrera, Greenlee Clark, Hailey Dickinson, Rose Dillon, Justin Filla, Briza Gallegos, Destiny Gifford, Conor Gilreath, Wesley Horrace, Taylor Langhaim, Wyatt Nef, Jenna Oberndorf, Carson Olmstead, Marina Smith and Emmarae Troxell.
11th grade: Shyann Barratt, Candace Clark, Kyle Debo, Jessica Dickinson and Kai Sarkinen.
10th grade: Lynzie Filla, Shaylie Flanery, Jacob Nef, Quyn Norberg, Trenton Oberndorf, Whitney Olson, Billie Randall, Jessie Ritola, Bayron Rodriguez, Cali Sharlow, Rogan Stanley, Jack Tiemens, Hailee Turner, Cecilia Velazquez, Kaven Winters and Estelle Wood.
Ninth grade: Jaclyn Bruckelmyer, Ericka Caywood, Makenna Miller, Carter Nash, Zoey Schlecht, Railey St. Jean, Sean Smiley, Sofie Taylor, Salina Tikka and Emmalia Woodard.
3.74-3.2
12th grade: Marissa Ball, Makinley Dahlin, Lindy Foley, Stevie Johnston, Vanesa Rodriguez, Haliegh Schamel, Carter Sorensen, Damion Soto, Aidan Umbriaco, Daniel Velazquez, Brynn Williams and Madelynn Zembas.
11th grade: Aleena Bloomstrom, Bethany Bowen, Ian Devine, Jack Ek, Geoffrey Glass, Conner Olmstead, and John Rose.
10th grade: Stefani Arceo-Hansen, Gabriel Cabrera, Justin Cabrera, Ethen Carver, Irys Deaguero, Mialeigh Jurica, Jasmine Kemmerer, Milo Levanen, Christian Malunat, Wyatt Peek, Abigail Pruett, Maritza Salmeron, Caiden Schultz and Zachary Smith.
Ninth grade: Jade Bell, Eric Bragg, Hope Gould, Olivia Hill, Alexander Luna-Ortiz, Luke Porter, and Cael Sarkinen, Kate Simonson, Thomas Spahr, Philip Smiley, Ryker Sorensen, Barry Tanninen, Zackaree Verhei and Dennis Vernon.
3.19-3.0
12th grade: Mathew Pedersen and Ethan McAleny.
11th grade: Daphnie Bybee, Yarely Cabrera and Karely Plancarte.
10th grade: Seth Danforth, Dalton Janisch, Austin Lindsey, Jordan McKenzie, Camry Miller, Rayder Stemkoski-Garcia and Gavin Stewart.
Ninth grade: Molly Hight, Kaycee Horrace, Calvin Kysar, Nolan Koskiniemi, Treyton Marty, Haylee Pedersen and McKenna Plesko.