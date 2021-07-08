 Skip to main content
Toledo Cheese Days comes back for 100th anniversary
Toledo frog jumping

Sage Nyberg of Toledo blows on a frog to encourage it to jump and reach the finish line quicker during the frog jumping contest at the 2016 Toledo Cheese Days festival.

 Bill Wagner, The Daily News file photo

The 100th annual Toledo Cheese Days kicked off Thursday with the 2021 Big Cheeses toast and a farmers market. This year's theme is "Aged to Perfection."

"Last year’s Cheese Days was canceled due to COVID, but this year we are optimistic we can still do many of our events as long as we are outdoors, masked, sanitized and smart about it," the 2021 Cheese Days guide said.

Friday's schedule includes the 25th Annual “Cheddar Open” Golf Tournament, the Class of 1990/1991 Reunion, the Frog Jumping Contest at 6 p.m. and concerts at 8 and 9 p.m.

Bingo was canceled for 2021, according to the guide. The Toledo Made craft fair runs all weekend at Art Gallery 505 at 205 Cowlitz St. 

Saturday kicks off with breakfast on the middle school field and the 21st Annual Car & Motorcycle Show, which runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cheddar Challenge race and the parade also are Saturday, along with book sales, a community auction and various vendors at the middle school.  

The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Fifth and Augustus, then will move east on Augustus to Second, south on Second to Oak, then west on Oak to Fifth. First and second winners of each parade division will get trophies. 

"Safety is our biggest concern," organizers wrote in the festival guide. "Please prevent your children from getting too close to the moving vehicles. Drivers of large trucks and other potentially dangerous vehicles have been instructed not to throw candy from their vehicles."

Parade marshals are the 2020-21 Big Cheeses: Ron and Sue Smith and Dale and Jeanette Koth. All four "big cheeses" were recognized for their volunteer work and dedication to the community. 

"The Smith’s involvement with the Lions Club, Cheese Days committee, and community has helped the park, local families and town as a whole," the Cheese Days guide said. "Through their involvement the two promote town pride and bring everyone together for the good of all. If you see them in the streets, they always have a smile and hello ready for you."

After the parade, attendees can get a free cheese sandwich at the Presbyterian Church, or eat at the barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at Toledo Market Fresh for about $10. A wine tasting and cheese garden will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. at Steamboat Landing. 

The festival wraps up Sunday with a horseshoe tournament, an all-class reunion at Kemp Olson Toledo Community Park, a beef barbecue and auction, and a pie auction to benefit the Toledo Volunteer EMS and Firefighters Association.

See the full schedule of events at toledolionsclub.org.

Cheese Days schedule

Friday

• 25th Annual “Cheddar Open” Golf Tournament. Registration starts 9:15 a.m., tournament at 10 a.m. $70 per person, lunch provided. Newaukum Valley Golf Course

• Toledo Made. 1-6 p.m. Local arts, crafts, gifts, and products. Art Gallery 505, 205 Cowlitz St.

• Class of 1990/1991 Reunion

• Frog Jumping Contest. 6-7 p.m. Frogs available for rent. Cash prizes. Toledo High School football field.

• Music in the Street. 8 p.m. Backfire Band at Ramsey Way. 9 p.m. Two Minute Miracle, at Chimi’s Restaurant

Saturday

• Breakfast on the Field. 6:30 am. Toledo Middle School Field.

• 21st Annual Car & Motorcycle Show. 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Awards at 3 p.m. Toledo Middle School Field.

• Cheddar Challenge Race. Registration 6:45-7:45 a.m. at the Toledo Fire Station. Race begins at 8 a.m. $10 entry.

• Toledo Library Bake & Book Sale. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 241 Cowlitz St.

• Food and Assorted Vendors. 9 a.m. Toledo Middle School

• Cowlitz River Float. 10 a.m.

• Street Dance 10 a.m.

• Toledo Cheese Days Parade. 11 a.m.

• Free Cheese Sandwiches. Presbyterian Church after the parade.

• Toledo Made. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Art Gallery 505, 205 Cowlitz St.

• Barbecue. Noon to 5 p.m. Toledo Market Fresh. Baby-back ribs, corn on the cob, side salad and a roll for $9.99.

• Toledo Fire Department Open House. 12:30 p.m. Cooling station, kids activities, meet a firefighter.

• Community Auction. 1 p.m. Toledo Middle School Field.

• Wine and Cheese Tasting Garden. 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Intro to Wine $15 with a commemorative glass, Wine Lovers $25, Beer Clencher: $15. Steamboat Landing, 115 Ramsey Way.

• Music in the Street. 8 p.m. Chris Gunther and his band at Ramsey Way outside Donna’s Place. 9 p.m. Sucker Punched at Chimi’s Restaurant.

Sunday

• Church Services. 8 a.m.

• Horseshoe Tournament. 8 a.m. sign up, playing begins at 8:30 a.m. Kemp Olson Toledo Community Park. $5 entry.

• All-Class Reunion. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kemp Olson Toledo Community Park.

• Toledo Lions Club Beef BBQ. Noon to 3 p.m. Kemp Olson Toledo Community Park. Barbecue beef, baked beans, coleslaw, garlic bread, watermelon and beverages for $8 adults, $7 seniors and children.

• Lions Club Beef Auction. 2:30 p.m.

• 17th Annual Pie Auction. 3 p.m.

