Toledo Cheese Days comes back for 100th anniversary

The 100th annual Toledo Cheese Days kicked off Thursday with the 2021 Big Cheeses toast and a farmers market. This year's theme is "Aged to Perfection."
"Last year’s Cheese Days was canceled due to COVID, but this year we are optimistic we can still do many of our events as long as we are outdoors, masked, sanitized and smart about it," the 2021 Cheese Days guide said.
Friday's schedule includes the 25th Annual “Cheddar Open” Golf Tournament, the Class of 1990/1991 Reunion, the Frog Jumping Contest at 6 p.m. and concerts at 8 and 9 p.m.
Bingo was canceled for 2021, according to the guide. The Toledo Made craft fair runs all weekend at Art Gallery 505 at 205 Cowlitz St.
Saturday kicks off with breakfast on the middle school field and the 21st Annual Car & Motorcycle Show, which runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cheddar Challenge race and the parade also are Saturday, along with book sales, a community auction and various vendors at the middle school.
The parade starts at 11 a.m. at Fifth and Augustus, then will move east on Augustus to Second, south on Second to Oak, then west on Oak to Fifth. First and second winners of each parade division will get trophies.
"Safety is our biggest concern," organizers wrote in the festival guide. "Please prevent your children from getting too close to the moving vehicles. Drivers of large trucks and other potentially dangerous vehicles have been instructed not to throw candy from their vehicles."
Parade marshals are the 2020-21 Big Cheeses: Ron and Sue Smith and Dale and Jeanette Koth. All four "big cheeses" were recognized for their volunteer work and dedication to the community.
"The Smith’s involvement with the Lions Club, Cheese Days committee, and community has helped the park, local families and town as a whole," the Cheese Days guide said. "Through their involvement the two promote town pride and bring everyone together for the good of all. If you see them in the streets, they always have a smile and hello ready for you."
After the parade, attendees can get a free cheese sandwich at the Presbyterian Church, or eat at the barbecue from noon to 5 p.m. at Toledo Market Fresh for about $10. A wine tasting and cheese garden will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. at Steamboat Landing.
The festival wraps up Sunday with a horseshoe tournament, an all-class reunion at Kemp Olson Toledo Community Park, a beef barbecue and auction, and a pie auction to benefit the Toledo Volunteer EMS and Firefighters Association.
See the full schedule of events at toledolionsclub.org.