Toledo, Castle Rock school levies pass

Both Castle Rock and Toledo school districts passed their levies after the Feb. 9 special election were certified Friday. Toledo's levy won by just seven votes.

According to updated Friday returns, nearly 53.9% of voters, or 1,594 people, voted in favor of Castle Rock's increased levy.

About 46.1% percent of district voters, which includes portions of Lewis and Cowlitz counties, voted against the levy. That’s 1,365 no votes as of Friday.

"I want to thank our communities for the continued support for education in Castle Rock," said Superintendent Ryan Greene. "With the passing of this capital levy, we are able to do some major renovations to our facilities in the next three years."

Toledo’s results updated Friday, and the district held on to its thin margin, with just seven more “yes” votes than “no” votes Feb. 19. That means the measure passed, with 50.2% of voters, or 733 people, voting in favor of it. There were 726 “no” ballots cast, or 49.8% of the total.

There are no recounts for state advisory votes or local measures, according to the Lewis County Auditor's office, so Toledo's seven-vote margin will carry the measure to victory.