Toledo, Castle Rock school levies pass

Both Castle Rock and Toledo school districts passed their levies after the Feb. 9 special election were certified Friday. Toledo's levy won by just seven votes.
According to updated Friday returns, nearly 53.9% of voters, or 1,594 people, voted in favor of Castle Rock's increased levy.
About 46.1% percent of district voters, which includes portions of Lewis and Cowlitz counties, voted against the levy. That’s 1,365 no votes as of Friday.
"I want to thank our communities for the continued support for education in Castle Rock," said Superintendent Ryan Greene. "With the passing of this capital levy, we are able to do some major renovations to our facilities in the next three years."
Toledo’s results updated Friday, and the district held on to its thin margin, with just seven more “yes” votes than “no” votes Feb. 19. That means the measure passed, with 50.2% of voters, or 733 people, voting in favor of it. There were 726 “no” ballots cast, or 49.8% of the total.
There are no recounts for state advisory votes or local measures, according to the Lewis County Auditor's office, so Toledo's seven-vote margin will carry the measure to victory.
"This is a really difficult time for a lot of families, particularly in our community, so for folks to endorse a levy in time of financial problems says a lot about the folks we have in our community," Toledo Superintendent Chris Rust said Friday. "I'm really grateful folks did step up and support the levy."
Replacement capital levies are not new taxes, but continuations or increases of an existing tax. Levies help pay for things the districts do not get much state or federal support for and require a simple majority to pass.
Castle Rock School District
With the increased funding, Castle Rock will address HVAC problems and improve security after the district failed to pass a bond twice in recent years.
The updates, spread out at all schools in the district, will include better security doors and cameras, replacing old 30-year-old carpeting with tile, replacing HVAC systems and failing roofs and adding a reader board to the Vader portable.
The increase will make the new levy tax rate 44 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for the next three years, costing the owner of a $250,000 house about $9.16 per month.
Broken out by county, Cowlitz County voters passed the levy 55.6% to 44.4%, while Lewis County voted down the levy with 59.9% voting against it.
Cowlitz County voters represented the bulk of the ballots, with about 2,620 votes. About 340 Lewis County voters cast ballots in the election.
Overall, Cowlitz County had a 39% turnout, with the majority of the ballots returned Jan. 25, according to the elections office.
In 2014, Castle Rock voters passed a 27 cent capital levy, but because of the increasing tax base in Castle Rock, homeowners paid just 19 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value in 2020. That makes the proposed increase about 25 cents over last year.
Castle Rock’s levy will raise $495,272 each year for three years.
Toledo School District
Toledo's slight increase in its educational programs and operations levy, which funds extracurricular activities, athletics, drama, music and other programs, will keep pace with inflation.
The new three-year replacement will raise an estimated $1.1 million in 2022, $1.15 million in 2023 and $1.2 million in 2024. The current levy tax rate is $1.49 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, and the new levy will raise rates between 11 and 20 cents over the three-year term.
That’s rates of $1.60 to $1.69 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. The owner of a $250,000 home will pay $400 a year at the $1.60 rate, or about $33 per month.
Lewis County saw an overall 34.6% turnout rate in the special election as of Wednesday.
Katie Fairbanks contributed to this report.