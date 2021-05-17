 Skip to main content
Toddler taken to hospital after fall from second-story Kelso apartment window Friday
Ambulance - stock
Paramedics took a 2-year-old girl to the hospital Friday after she fell out of a second-story window at a Kelso apartment. 

Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue responded to the apartment on Solomon Road at about 3:45 p.m. Friday, according to a press release. The girl was jumping on a bed and fell through the screened window, landing on a glass outdoor table on the first-floor patio and shattering the table, according to the agency.

First responders took the child to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. Authorities did not report the extent of her injuries. 

An average of 5,000 children fall out of windows each year, according to the National Association for Child Window Safety. Children fall from apartment windows five times more often than other types of homes, according to a study by Cincinnati Children's Hospital. 

To help reduce children falling from windows, Cowlitz 2 suggests: 

  • Keeping furniture away from windows, if possible
  • Closing windows in children's rooms
  • Talking to older kids about the dangers of heights and open windows
  • Installing window stops preventing the window from opening all the way
  • Installing child safety screens that require more pressure to open.
