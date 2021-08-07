To keep invasive insects at bay, participate in national tree check month

Before you squash that weird-looking bug, local scientists are asking people to check if it’s one of a handful of invasive species that may be on the move in Cowlitz County.

Washington State University Master Gardener Alice Slusher said that “citizen scientists like you and me are the ones that have reported some of the problem ones before” they become widespread, so participating in the National Tree Check month is important.

“The Invasive Species Council website is amazing, so get in there and look at all the priority insects,” Slusher said. “Some are here and we know they’re here, and some aren’t, but it’s a fun hobby.”

State officials are asking people to check trees, lights, outdoor equipment and standing water in their yards for harmful bugs.

Slusher said that water sources such as dog bowls, pans of water for chickens, or light fixtures are places bugs are attracted to and sometimes die in, making them good places to survey what insects are around.

For trees, look for signs of burrowing insects, such as trails in the wood or unusual damage.