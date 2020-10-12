Tips for a spooky-safe Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Halloween draws closer, state and local health departments recommend parents and children try new tricks to keep the holiday sweet without leading to a COVID-19 scare.

Celebrating at home with household members is the safest, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. The department recommends activities like a scavenger hunt, Halloween movie marathon, virtual costume contest or pumpkin carving.

The department discourages events or gatherings of more than five people, which also would violate the Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start rules for counties in Phase 2, like Cowlitz.

Indoor haunted houses are also prohibited, and outdoor haunted houses must be designed as no-touch with a one-way path, according to the state guidelines.

Traditional trick-or-treating (handing candy to kids who knock on the door) and trick-or-treating in large groups are also risky, according to the health department.

If residents decide to hit the streets in search of treats, the department suggests trick-or-treating only with household members and staying at least six feet away from others.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}