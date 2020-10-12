Tips for a spooky-safe Halloween amid COVID-19 pandemic

As Halloween draws closer, state and local health departments recommend parents and children try new tricks to keep the holiday sweet without leading to a COVID-19 scare.
Celebrating at home with household members is the safest, according to Cowlitz County Health and Human Services. The department recommends activities like a scavenger hunt, Halloween movie marathon, virtual costume contest or pumpkin carving.
The department discourages events or gatherings of more than five people, which also would violate the Gov. Jay Inslee’s Safe Start rules for counties in Phase 2, like Cowlitz.
Indoor haunted houses are also prohibited, and outdoor haunted houses must be designed as no-touch with a one-way path, according to the state guidelines.
Traditional trick-or-treating (handing candy to kids who knock on the door) and trick-or-treating in large groups are also risky, according to the health department.
If residents decide to hit the streets in search of treats, the department suggests trick-or-treating only with household members and staying at least six feet away from others.
Everyone older than 2 years old should wear a cloth face mask, and a plastic costume mask is not a substitute, according to the department. Trick-or-treaters should wash their hands before and after going out and should bring along hand sanitizer.
For those handing out treats, the department recommends creating grab bags to reduce people touching the same items in a communal bowl. Residents can also reduce exposure risk by setting treats on a table outside and staying six feet away. Those feeling creative can keep their distance by sliding candy down a long tube, the department suggests.
Pumpkins and other decorations can work double time as distance markers placed six feet apart to keep trick-or-treaters distanced while waiting in front of a house.
The health department discourages indoor trick or treating activities and trunk-or-treat gatherings with multiple households that facilitate crowding.
People should follow general recommendations including: wearing a cloth face covering, avoiding confined spaces, avoiding close contact with people outside their households, washing and sanitizing their hands often, and staying home if sick or recently exposed to someone with COVID-19, according to the health department.
Although many annual Halloween events have been canceled, several altered or new events are set for Oct. 31 and surrounding days, including:
- Cinema of Horrors, which typically holds a haunted house in the Three Rivers Mall, is instead hosting drive-in movies at the Clark County Fairgrounds. More information at cinemaofhorrors.com.
- ARRR Pirates is holding a Drive-Thru Halloween trick-or-treating at Tam O’ Shanter Park in Kelso, more information at ARRR Public Page on Facebook.
- Newlife Church and Faith Family Christian Center are holding trunk-or-treats, more information on each church’s Facebook page.
- The Beaver Homes Grange #518 is holding the Black-Bones House of the Twisted & Bizarre haunted house the next three weekends in Rainier. More information at beaverhomesgrange.org.
