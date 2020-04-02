Times like these demand patience and resourcefulness

Journalists need to be resourceful. It's something I emphasize to my staff time and time again.
If you encounter a roadblock, find a way around it.
When the freeway bridge over the Toutle River was shut down due to Mount St. Helens mud flows, TDN reporter Donna duBeth crossed it anyway — southbound in the northound lanes — to get back to Longview to cover the story.
A year or two after the eruption, U.S. Interior Secretary James Watt held a press conference at Kelso airport after touring the volcano. He refused to allow me to ask a second question about volcano assistance. So I wrote the question out and slipped it to another reporter to ask.
As deadline approached one day a couple decades ago, we learned that a fire chief had been sacked, but we had no phone number to reach him. So we tracked his address down through land records and quickly sent a reporter to his house to interview him.
You get the idea.
These are times, though, that are calling for journalists to be extra resourceful. TDN staff photographer Courtney Talak found a novel way to get to reach people — one that gave the staff a good chuckle when it made the rounds through text messaging last week.
Talak wrote a message on a piece of yellow paper and held it up to windows. It read:
"Hi, I'm a Daily News photographer. I'm photographing people inside their home during the coronavirus outbreak (From a safe distance through a window). Can I take your picture? If so, what is your name?"
Great job, Courtney. She's been a brave soul, traveling all over our coverage area to document the impact of the coronavirus on our community, all the while maintaining social distancing rules.
But the sad fact is that she, like the rest of the staff, is cooped up a good part or all of the day in this virus-plagued time. That makes reporting a challenge. Good reporting requires face-top-face contact. It demands curiosity about what you see and hear. It demands good antennae to pick up on vibes and hints.
These skills and techniques are hard to practice when reporters, like most of the rest of you, are cooped up from home, the streets are devoid of people and the hospital, where the real action is, is closed to the public by necessity. Even though they are allowed to go about their jobs, in almost all cases the sources and people they customarily meet are sequestered themselves.
Given these constraints, our young reporting staff is out there when possible, talking to parents, workers, business owners, church leaders and others about the impact to the community. For a reporting staff of five reporters, one photographer and a three-member sports staff, we've produced a mountain of local coverage about this disaster.
Reporter Mallory Gruben, for example, did 20 stories relating to coronavirus in a little over a week. That's dedication and passion, without which there can be no good journalism. There is no such thing as a good, tepid reporter.
A couple weeks ago I wrote that this COVID-19 story is for them what the Mount St. Helens story was for me four decades ago — a huge leaning opportunity. They are growing before my eyes, and I'm so proud of them.
The results of their work is easy to measure: Our stories had 2.5 million digital hits last month, the highest total ever. (A self-serving plug here: Many of those hits were from non subscribers. Remember, it costs money to produce journalism. We'd love to see you sign up for our online service. And please stick with us after the crisis passes.)
However, our story tracking software tells us that public interest in coronavirus may be waning. People can only take so much gloom and doom, and there is more to life than COVID-19. So we're looking for stories that are upbeat and that have nothing to do with coronavirus. Let us know about your stories by posting to our Facebook page or emailing them to frontdoor@tdn.com. We need more eyes and ears around the community these days while we're largely sequestered like so many of you.
And look for our Mount St. Helens 40th anniversary coverage, which is appearing about twice a week through May 17. This coming Friday, look for out package of photos from our volcano archives. Many more photos will appear online, and our webpage has an archive of Mount St. Helens related stories stretching back for several years. Enjoy it, and
Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.
