Times like these demand patience and resourcefulness

Reporter Mallory Gruben, for example, did 20 stories relating to coronavirus in a little over a week. That's dedication and passion, without which there can be no good journalism. There is no such thing as a good, tepid reporter.

A couple weeks ago I wrote that this COVID-19 story is for them what the Mount St. Helens story was for me four decades ago — a huge leaning opportunity. They are growing before my eyes, and I'm so proud of them.

The results of their work is easy to measure: Our stories had 2.5 million digital hits last month, the highest total ever. (A self-serving plug here: Many of those hits were from non subscribers. Remember, it costs money to produce journalism. We'd love to see you sign up for our online service. And please stick with us after the crisis passes.)

However, our story tracking software tells us that public interest in coronavirus may be waning. People can only take so much gloom and doom, and there is more to life than COVID-19. So we're looking for stories that are upbeat and that have nothing to do with coronavirus. Let us know about your stories by posting to our Facebook page or emailing them to frontdoor@tdn.com. We need more eyes and ears around the community these days while we're largely sequestered like so many of you.

And look for our Mount St. Helens 40th anniversary coverage, which is appearing about twice a week through May 17. This coming Friday, look for out package of photos from our volcano archives. Many more photos will appear online, and our webpage has an archive of Mount St. Helens related stories stretching back for several years. Enjoy it, and

Contact City Editor Andre Stepankowsky at 360-577-2520.

