Tickets for the 2023 CertainTeed Castle Rock TT motorcycle race presented by Law Tigers are now on sale through the SDI-Racing.com and the AmericanFlatTrack.com websites. The race is set for Aug 12.

Spectators can purchase adult tickets for $40; general admission and children under 10 are free. Pit passes are also available at $80 for adults and $20 for children.

Many of the world’s greatest TT riders have competed at the Castle Rock TT, including three-time winners Chuck Joyner and Sammy Halbert, according to organizers. Dating back to 1965 when Dave Palmer won the American Flat Track inaugural race, the Castle Rock TT was one of the most prestigious events in flat track racing prior to the eruption of nearby Mount St. Helens weeks ahead of the scheduled race date in 1980, organizers report.

In 2023, J.D. Beach returns on an Estenson Racing Yamaha 750cc machine to take on defending AFT series champion Jared Mees, former titleholder Briar Bauman, teenage star Dallas Daniels, Oregon native Davis Fisher, reigning Production Twins champion Jesse Janish and Washington’s Kody Kopp, the Parts Unlimited Singles series titleist and local star and three-time Castle Rock winner, Sammy Halbert, according to organizers.

Motorcycle manufacturers from Yamaha, KTM, Indian, Harley-Davidson, Honda and others will head to Castle Rock Race Park for the all-important TT contest at the tricky, half-mile TT course just west of downtown Castle Rock.