Thursday results give "no" votes a larger lead in Kalama 0.2% sales tax measure

The outcome of a City of Kalama measure proposing a 0.2% sales tax to pay for neighborhood street repairs was still too close to call Thursday evening, but the "no" votes inched ahead of the "yes" votes once more, according to unofficial results.

The measure had about 50.53%, or 864, "no" votes and 49.47%, or 846 "yes" votes.

In Tuesday's returns, the "yes" votes led by 23. Wednesday, "no" votes pulled ahead by 3, and now there are 18 more "no" votes.

The tax would increase Kalama’s total sales tax to 8.1% and add 20 cents to the cost of a $100 purchase. If passed, the tax would take effect April 1 and last for 10 years. Depending on the strength of the economy, the tax could raise about $115,000 annually for the street fund, said City Clerk/Treasurer Coni McMaster.

Only voters inside the city limits saw the measure on the ballot. It needed a simple majority to pass.

Proponents of the measure argued the tax will lighten the financial burden of street repairs on residents and more fairly share it among visitors and tourists.

Opponents said it doesn't make sense to replace one tax with another, and with other rising taxes and fees, it would put an economic burden on residents and businesses.