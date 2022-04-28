 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Thursday morning fire kills pet cat in Longview

  • 0
Thursday fire

Flames and smoke shoot out of the windows of a mobile home Thursday in Longview. 

 LFD, Contributed

A pet cat died in a Longview fire Thursday morning. No people were injured. 

Longview Fire Department officials report crews were called to a mobile home fire at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of California Way, north of Industrial Way. Flames and smoke were seen through the home's windows as crews arrived.

The occupant exited the home before responders reached the scene but the cat was found dead inside after the fire was contained about 20 minutes later, the department reports. 

Heavy fire damage destroyed the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Paleontologists unveil Megaraptor skeleton discovered in Argentina

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News