Thursday morning fire kills pet cat in Longview

A pet cat died in a Longview fire Thursday morning. No people were injured.

Longview Fire Department officials report crews were called to a mobile home fire at about 8:30 a.m. in the 600 block of California Way, north of Industrial Way. Flames and smoke were seen through the home's windows as crews arrived.

The occupant exited the home before responders reached the scene but the cat was found dead inside after the fire was contained about 20 minutes later, the department reports.

Heavy fire damage destroyed the home. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

