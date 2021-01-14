 Skip to main content
Thursday morning crash in Longview blocks SR 432
Thursday morning crash in Longview blocks SR 432

IMG_8697.JPG

A collision on Industrial Way in Longview blocked both lanes Thursday morning.

 Longview Fire Department

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a collision around 9:18 a.m. around mile post 5 of State Route 432, near Douglas Street, blocked both lanes until further notice.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said the crash was between a log truck and a passenger van. He said to expect delays and to avoid the area.

Finn said it did not appear that either driver had life-threatening injuries. 

