Thursday morning crash in Longview blocks SR 432 for two hours

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, a collision around 9:18 a.m. around mile post 5 of State Route 432, near Douglas Street, blocked both lanes until just before 11 a.m.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Will Finn said the crash was between a log truck and a passenger van. Finn said it did not appear that either driver had life-threatening injuries, but the driver of the van was taken to the hospital.