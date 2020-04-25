Thursday afternoon fire in Rainier destroys trailer, no injuries reported

Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to a large barn fire on Dike Road in Rainier early Thursday afternoon, but there were no human injuries, according to officials.
There were reports on Facebook that several horses died in the fire, but those reports could not be confirmed Friday.
One person living on the property lost a camping trailer, according to a Columbia River Facebook post, but the extent of other damage is unknown.
