You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Thursday afternoon fire in Rainier destroys trailer, no injuries reported
0 comments

Thursday afternoon fire in Rainier destroys trailer, no injuries reported

{{featured_button_text}}

Columbia River Fire & Rescue responded to a large barn fire on Dike Road in Rainier early Thursday afternoon, but there were no human injuries, according to officials.

There were reports on Facebook that several horses died in the fire, but those reports could not be confirmed Friday.

One person living on the property lost a camping trailer, according to a Columbia River Facebook post, but the extent of other damage is unknown.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News