Thunder Mountain Rodeo canceled due to COVID-19
2019 Thunder Mountain Rodeo

Saddle bronc rider Matt Shannon competes in the Thunder Mountain Pro-Rodeo in Longview July 27, 2019. 

 Courtney Talak

The coronavirus pandemic bucked off plans to hold a postponed version of the 2020 Thunder Mountain Pro Rodeo. 

Rodeo organizers on Wednesday officially canceled the event, which they had earlier postponed from July to August due to COVID-19. 

"In making this decision, we had to look at the big picture; to be responsible and navigate the recommendations from the state of Washington, local health officials, and other large event trends around the Pacific Northwest," the Rodeo Board of Directors wrote in a news release. 

The rodeo attracts an average of about 6,000 spectators during its three-day run in conjunction with the Cowlitz County Fair, according to organizers.

The local case count has jumped by 240 cases so far in July. That represents roughly 56% of the county's total caseload. 

Also, Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday indefinitely extended the pause on counties moving ahead in the Safe Start reopening plan. Cowlitz County is stalled in Phase 2, which restricts gatherings to five or fewer people. 

Rodeo organizers say they look forward to the return of the event in July 2021, in conjunction with the Cowlitz County Fair. 

"The Board recognizes what our event means to our community, and we appreciate the many years of loyalty and confidence our fans, contestants, volunteers and sponsors have in us," organizers wrote in the release. "In these difficult times, the health and safety of our community is vital. The difficult but necessary decision to cancel was made in alignment with this commitment." 

