Three Rivers takes K-12 online, Kelso returns older students to remote

Two more local schools have announced at least partial returns to remote learning for students amid high local COVID-19 numbers.

Kelso School District on Thursday said it would return middle school students and high school seniors to full remote learning starting Dec. 1. Grades K-5, special education students, English Language Learners, and Internet Café students will stay as they are, the district said in a letter to the community. That's two days in-person for K-2 and one day in-person for 3-5.

"While we understand the remote learning model is not optimal for all students, we are committed to giving our best effort to make sure we continue to meet students’ needs," Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in the letter. "With tenacious determination, we will continue to deliver quality instruction and social-emotional support to all our students."

Three Rivers Christian also announced Thursday that all grades K-12 would go remote starting Monday, Nov. 23, with a return date of Dec. 14 "barring sharp increases in new cases or further directives from the governing authorities."

Three Rivers has been fully in-person since the start of the school year.