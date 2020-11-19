Three Rivers takes K-12 online, Kelso returns older students to remote

Two more local schools have announced at least partial returns to remote learning for students amid high local COVID-19 numbers.
Kelso School District on Thursday said it would return middle school students and high school seniors to full remote learning starting Dec. 1. Grades K-5, special education students, English Language Learners, and Internet Café students will stay as they are, the district said in a letter to the community. That's two days in-person for K-2 and one day in-person for 3-5.
"While we understand the remote learning model is not optimal for all students, we are committed to giving our best effort to make sure we continue to meet students’ needs," Superintendent Mary Beth Tack said in the letter. "With tenacious determination, we will continue to deliver quality instruction and social-emotional support to all our students."
Three Rivers Christian also announced Thursday that all grades K-12 would go remote starting Monday, Nov. 23, with a return date of Dec. 14 "barring sharp increases in new cases or further directives from the governing authorities."
Three Rivers has been fully in-person since the start of the school year.
"With the likelihood of family gatherings over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, as well as the increasing cases of COVID in the county, we believe this is the responsible move for our students that will allow us to maximize in-person days later this winter," Superintendent Erin Hart said in a letter Thursday morning.
School staff will continue to teach from campus following safety protocols, and individual student-teacher meetings will be arranged for students with special needs, Hart said.
The Early Learning Center will continue to operate as it has been, and Hart said if Three River families are experiencing hardships with childcare because of work schedules, they should contact the school for help.
"We are all in this together, and we want the best for our families, staff and students," she said. "This isn't our ideal - but we're keeping our eye on the 'long game' of this school year."
Longview schools will also move to full remote learning starting Nov. 30, the district announced Wednesday evening, until cases drop into a moderate range.
Tack said Kelso has average over 1,300 students on campus daily, and has only recorded one student-to-student school-based transmission since having students on campus as early as Sept. 8. That was a case in the high school. Kelso reports only cases determined to have been contracted at school, not at home or in the community.
"This is an incredible testament to our staff and their vigilance around the safety protocols," Tack said, which include weekly communication with the Department of Health, masks, physical distancing, and contact tracing.
Kelso is following the state department of heath guidance that after a county is in the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission for three consecutive weeks, districts should return the group of students who were most recently added to hybrid to remote. For Kelso, that is older students who returned high school seniors who entered hybrid Nov. 2 and grades 6-8 who started Nov. 9.
A "high" level of transmission is 75 new cases or more per 100,000 people over a 14-day period. Cowlitz County recorded 207 new cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 28 to Nov. 10, according to the county’s Tuesday data report.
"I am extremely proud of our staff and students who continue to give their very best effort in the teaching and learning process," Tack said.
Meal distribution services will also continue, Tack said, as will transportation for elementary, special education, and Internet Café students. Remote schedule will be emailed to older students from their school, Tack said.
"Thank you for your understanding, flexibility and compassion during this unprecedented time," she said.
