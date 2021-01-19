Three Rivers goes remote for contact tracing; Longview, Castle Rock report more COVID-19 school cases

Three Rivers Christian School announced Tuesday that all students K-12 will return to remote learning for about one week following several positive COVID-19 test results.
Longview and Castle Rock school districts announced more COVID-19 cases since winter break via their reporting dashboards.
“We have learned that even with the best of planning, things will go awry, and especially in the ever-changing landscape of COVID,” Three Rivers Christian Superintendent Erin Hart said in a letter to parents.
The private school moved grades 1-4 online this past weekend to do contact tracing in the second and fourth grade cohorts.
The school was then notified of a positive test at the upper campus, leading it to move all students remote from Wednesday, Jan. 20 through Thursday, Jan. 28.
Students will not return to classrooms until Monday, Feb. 1, however, because Friday, Jan. 29 was already a no-school day.
“We want to take every precaution to stop any potential spread,” Hart said.
The school will still provide school-age childcare for students on campus during that time, along with some online school assistance with a paraeducator, but students in the potentially exposed grades will not be able to attend, according to the school.
Three Rivers Staff will also continue to teach from campus following safety protocols, Hart said, adding that individual student-teacher meetings as possible will be arranged for students with special needs.
Longview School District reported 11 more COVID-19 cases on its dashboard, three students and eight staff members. Since the district started hybrid classes in October, it has reported 44 cases among students and staff, with five of those exposed at school.
Two high school students, one from Mark Morris and one from R.A. Long, tested positive on Jan. 7. A St. Helens student tested positive on Jan. 15. None of the students were exposed at school, according to the dashboard.
A maintenance, operations and transportation facilities staff member tested positive on Jan. 9 and had been exposed at school, according to the dashboard. None of the other staff members had been exposed at school.
Those community exposure cases include a Robert Gray staff member on Jan. 6, a Broadway staff member on Jan. 7, a maintenance, operations and transportation facilities staff member on Jan. 11, a Mark Morris staff member on Jan. 12, a Robert Gray staff member on Jan. 12, a Mint Valley staff member on Jan. 13 and a maintenance, operations and transportation facilities staff member on Jan. 14.
In Castle Rock, four students and two staff members tested positive since the end of winter break. Both elementary school staff members were determined to have been exposed at school, and the district said all affected staff and students have been notified.
On Jan. 11, one Castle Rock high school student, one intermediate student and one elementary staff member reported they tested positive. On Jan. 12, one elementary staff member and one student-athlete reported tested positive, followed by one middle schooler on Jan. 19.
Castle Rock has reported 15 total COVID-19 cases in schools since it reopened in early October, with three of those over winter break.
Kelso did not report any new cases. The district only reports cases that are determined to have been spread at school, and has reported one such case in a high school student in November. Woodland and Kalama do not publicly report cases.