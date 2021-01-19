Three Rivers goes remote for contact tracing; Longview, Castle Rock report more COVID-19 school cases

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Three Rivers Staff will also continue to teach from campus following safety protocols, Hart said, adding that individual student-teacher meetings as possible will be arranged for students with special needs.

Longview School District reported 11 more COVID-19 cases on its dashboard, three students and eight staff members. Since the district started hybrid classes in October, it has reported 44 cases among students and staff, with five of those exposed at school.

Two high school students, one from Mark Morris and one from R.A. Long, tested positive on Jan. 7. A St. Helens student tested positive on Jan. 15. None of the students were exposed at school, according to the dashboard.

A maintenance, operations and transportation facilities staff member tested positive on Jan. 9 and had been exposed at school, according to the dashboard. None of the other staff members had been exposed at school.

Those community exposure cases include a Robert Gray staff member on Jan. 6, a Broadway staff member on Jan. 7, a maintenance, operations and transportation facilities staff member on Jan. 11, a Mark Morris staff member on Jan. 12, a Robert Gray staff member on Jan. 12, a Mint Valley staff member on Jan. 13 and a maintenance, operations and transportation facilities staff member on Jan. 14.