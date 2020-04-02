Three Rivers Christian to close early learning centers through April

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Citing a decline in enrollment due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Three Rivers Christian School announced Wednesday that it will close both its early learning centers through April.

Superintendent Erin Hart said in press release that the last day of service will be Friday at the Ocean Beach Highway campus and the Ridge campus. The centers are tentatively slated to reopen May 1, pending governmental guidance, Hart said.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to unfold in our county, and the impact in all areas of our life continues,” Hart wrote. “With very few families requiring childcare in this time, we have decided to temporarily close both of our Early Learning Centers.”

Hart said she plans for staff to keep getting paid under the federal PPA program while working on professional development or other small projects at home. She also said the staff hopes to create child-friendly online groups so children can continue to interact with friends and teachers.

“We will be doing everything in our power to keep our community intact,” Hart wrote.

During the closure, families will not be charged tuition, Hart said, and the first three days of April will be charged on the daily rate. Spaces will also be saved for current students to return after the closure.