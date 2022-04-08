Three Rivers Christian School presents an evening with author Joel Salatin on April 18 at the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts in Longview

Joel Salatin, author of a variety of books and resources on farming from a faith-filled perspective, is being brought to the Columbia Theatre Association for the Performing Arts by Three Rivers Christian School.

Salatin, 64, who calls himself a “Christian libertarian environmentalist capitalist lunatic farmer,” will speak at 7 p.m. April 15.

Founder of Polyface Farms (polyfacefarms.com), a thriving multigenerational family farm, Salatin draws on a lifetime of food, farming and fantasy to entertain and inspire audiences around the world, according to a press release from the Christian school.

The farm, which was featured in the New York Times bestseller “Omnivore’s Dilemma” and the award-winning documentary “Food Inc.,” services more than 5,000 families, 50 restaurants, 10 retail outlets and a farmers market with salad bar beef, pigaerator pork, pastured poultry and forestry products, states release.

When he’s not on the road speaking, he works on the farm, mentors young people, inspires visitors and promotes local, regenerative food and farming systems.

His book, “The Marvelous Pigness of Pigs,” was the inspiration for Three Rivers Christian School’s Learning Farm.

“While the world is increasingly distracted by divisive messages, hosting thinkers like Joel is an opportunity to focus on something we can all agree on: our kids need the gift of connecting to the natural world. They were made for this,” Three Rivers Christian School Superintendent Erin Hart is quoted in the release.

TRCS is a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade private school whose Learning Farm serves more than 500 students in the Lower Columbia Region.

